WATCH: ‘Infestation Of Rats’ Spotted In Private Field In Balluta Bay Metres From Pavement

Footage of a number of rats living in a field right off Balluta Bay has led to one man calling authorities “100 times” out of fear that someone might fall ill. “Phoned up the environmental authorities, health authorities and local council 100 times,” Steven Portelli said alongside video of the rats appearing in a field near chickens. Beyond the field, a functioning kiosk can be seen operating as well as a passersby enjoying the benches in a nearby square. “This is a public health emergency,” he continued. “In a tourist area. Shame on you! You will be held liable.” Portelli went on to say that there were “hundreds” of rats in the area in a subsequent post.

Balluta Bay is a major tourist area, with kiosks, restaurants, bars and hotels situated in the zone around the small but beloved bay. However, the rate at which it has developed over the last half century means that smack in the middle of it all, between hipster bistros and the five-star Marriott Malta Hotel & Spa, remains a green valley, including some undeveloped private farmers’ fields.

Albert Buttigieg, the mayor of St Julians, gave a bit of background about the area, linking it to his recent cry for better waste management in the town. “This is a private area – the farm and fields have been there for over 50 years! Maybe some residents/others can stop putting garbage there?” he said. He noted that this was the last remaining green area in the zone, where rabbits and chickens allowed to freely roam. Speaking to Lovin Malta, Buttigeg said that some people wanted the local council to get rid of the field and the animals within them, but wondered if that would just lead to the killing of the animals living in the field. Buttigieg advised local residents to stop putting rubbish in public areas outside of waste collection hours as this was attracting rats. “To stop rats, stop garbage,” he said. However, some people were left disgusted by scenes of a number of rats running around so close to a main road. Beyond the rats, a number of poultry can be seen also calmly walking around the field – and it’s not the first time they’ve been spotted in the area, though the chickens received a much warmer welcome than the rats did. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

