Watch: ‘Instant Karma’ As Driver Illegally Overtaking Car In Żebbuġ Gets Pulled Over Immediately

Malta has had to deal with some serious traffic incidents since the start of the year, oftentimes fatal, leading many to lament the state of things.

So it’s no surprise one driver couldn’t help but let out a hearty laugh when he had a front row seat to another driver being pulled over immediately after undertaking an unsafe manoeuvre on a Żebbuġ hill.

Describing the driver as “Alain Prost in a Bugatti”, the driver shared perfectly-timed dashcam footage filmed last night between Żebbuġ and Siġġiewi.

“The fool didn’t realise who was right behind him. Now he’ll have something to spend the tax refund on,” he said, thanking officers for their good work.

“Fund the police!”