WATCH: Intensive Manhunt For Suspect Underway In Miżieb, No Injuries Reported
An intensive police manhunt is underway near the Miżieb woodlands for a suspect in an ongoing investigating.
Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani told TVM that officers from the Major Crimes Unit, RIU, SIU and district police are all on site, with an AFM helicopter also called in to help.
“It’s an extremely difficult search because it’s so dark,” he said.
He also confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
Pisani said that officers from the Major Crimes Unit were tailing a man who was subject to an ongoing investigation. When he realised he was being followed, he made a dash for it, crashing into some police cars in the process.
Gunshots were fired on the Mellieha bypass, near the roundabout leading up to Għadira, with Pisani confirming police are investigating the “dynamics of the shots”.
The man then abandoned his vehicle near Miżieb and escaped. Despite earlier reports suggesting they were following a black SUV, footage shows the vehicle was actually a red Mazda Demio.