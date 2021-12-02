WATCH: Intensive Manhunt For Suspect Underway In Miżieb, No Injuries Reported 

An intensive police manhunt is underway near the Miżieb woodlands for a suspect in an ongoing investigating.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani told TVM that officers from the Major Crimes Unit, RIU, SIU and district police are all on site, with an AFM helicopter also called in to help.

“It’s an extremely difficult search because it’s so dark,” he said.

He also confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.