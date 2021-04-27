WATCH: ‘Is This The Middle Ages?’ Collapse Victim Janet Walker Shocked By B’Kara Family’s Ordeal

A woman who lost her home in a collapse last year has spoken out against the treatment of a family in Birkirkara whose building is also facing collapse due to next door’s development.

“Is this the Middle Ages?” Janet Walker asked in a video message she just posted to Facebook.

“There is a family in Fleur-de-Lys who is afraid of being buried alive. When you’re afraid, there’s no worse feeling, especially in your safe place, your home. We went through this ourselves,” she said.

Walker, whose Gwardamangia home is still in ruin, could not believe that the Montebello family was given a method statement confirming the building is likely to collapse and works continued.

Worse still, the family had to fund a geological study to try and get the works stopped.

“Why does this family have to fund a geological test? Where are the architects? How come this is not being done by the developers? What if someone is elderly or does not understand how these things happen? Should they end up buried? Is that the logic of today? Come on.”