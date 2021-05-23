WATCH: Italy Deny Using Cocaine During Eurovision Celebration, Say They Broke A Glass
Italy has denied any sort of drug-taking or illicit behaviour during the Eurovision Song Contest after social media was awash with theories and allegations as a strange short clip went viral.
Speaking during a press conference after their big win, the frontman of the band that represented Italy, Måneskin, explained what was happening in the aforementioned clip, which seemed to show a band member bow his head towards the table, with some people claiming he was snorting cocaine.
“Thomas broke a glass with his leg… I don’t do drugs, please guys don’t say that really,” singer Damiano David said.
His explanation that guitarist Thomas Raggi had just broken a glass was met with applause from people in the hall.
The band also issued a statement on their Instagram stories, saying they were “shocked” at the allegations being made against them during their win.
Måneskin is made up of lead singer Damiano David, guitarist Victoria De Angelis, musician Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio.
As Italy was taking the stage following the announcement that they had won the international song contest, various accounts online were sharing clips of the moment while asking what exactly was going on.
In Malta, many people were convinced that Italy were doing something illicit – however, other people wondered whether it really was just an innocent accident that was being misconstrued.
Italy won the show with their classic rock-inspired song, nabbing first place with 525 points. Malta’s Destiny came in 7th place with 255 points.
What do you make of Italy’s explanation?