WATCH: Italy Deny Using Cocaine During Eurovision Celebration, Say They Broke A Glass

Italy has denied any sort of drug-taking or illicit behaviour during the Eurovision Song Contest after social media was awash with theories and allegations as a strange short clip went viral.

Speaking during a press conference after their big win, the frontman of the band that represented Italy, Måneskin, explained what was happening in the aforementioned clip, which seemed to show a band member bow his head towards the table, with some people claiming he was snorting cocaine.

“Thomas broke a glass with his leg… I don’t do drugs, please guys don’t say that really,” singer Damiano David said.

His explanation that guitarist Thomas Raggi had just broken a glass was met with applause from people in the hall.