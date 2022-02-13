WATCH: IVF Couples In Malta To Get Grant To Cover All Medication, Abela Announces

Malta’s government will be providing a grant to all couples undergoing IVF therapy to help them cover all medicine expenses, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

The scheme, which will be backdated to 1st January 2022, will cover all medicine arriving until June of this year.

IVF treatment, which costs up to €15,000 is currently provided by state healthcare. However, medicines are not and could cost thousands for some.

“We gave our word in the budget that IVF medicine will be free – that’s what will happen. We will make sure that those who need it won’t have to wait anymore while making sure that government carries the burden of IVF expenses too,” Abela said.