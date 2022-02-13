WATCH: IVF Couples In Malta To Get Grant To Cover All Medication, Abela Announces
Malta’s government will be providing a grant to all couples undergoing IVF therapy to help them cover all medicine expenses, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.
The scheme, which will be backdated to 1st January 2022, will cover all medicine arriving until June of this year.
IVF treatment, which costs up to €15,000 is currently provided by state healthcare. However, medicines are not and could cost thousands for some.
“We gave our word in the budget that IVF medicine will be free – that’s what will happen. We will make sure that those who need it won’t have to wait anymore while making sure that government carries the burden of IVF expenses too,” Abela said.
During his address, Abela had strong words for the Opposition, insisting that the Nationalist Party is “anchored in the past” as he attempted to address criticism over lucrative government contracts his law firm received while he was working as a private lawyer.
“Recently they launched a whole attack on the work I conducted as a lawyer, a career I left behind to become Prime Minister and serve my country,” he said.
Abela comments came just hours of revelations concerning his work for a man charged with kidnapping and allegedly subject to an investigation concerning drug smuggling and money laundering.
“I gave the information to journalists of my own volition as I believe in transparency. But we know that for the forces of the establishment, the truth is not important, but they want to remove our focus from what is most important. The PN want to take us backwards. I say to them, they have no chance as for us the future and the leadership of this country is the most important thing,” he said.