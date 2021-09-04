WATCH: Jason Azzopardi Says He Is Facing SLAPP Proceedings In Bulgaria Over Satabank Parliamentary Speech

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has revealed that he is facing a SLAPP lawsuit filed in Bulgaria by the owner of the shuttered Satabank over a speech he had given in Parliament.

In a Facebook live video uploaded this evening, Azzopardi revealed that he had received an envelope containing documents related to a lawsuit filed against him by Cristo Georgiev.

He said he was the first MP anywhere in Europe to have ever been sued for something said in Parliament in a foreign court.

“This is the threat to our democracy. I’m in good company when I see that I am with the Times, Manuel Delia, other journalists and Daphne Caruana Galizia herself, who were all hit with SLAPP lawsuits,” Azzopardi said.

He said that Georgiev had clearly had help from Malta since Azzopardi’s Parliamentary speech had been perfectly translated into English.

Azzopardi said the intention was clearly to have the case decided in Bulgaria where he was unable to defend himself, and to then have that sentence enforced in Malta.

Under Maltese law, MPs’ speeches are protected by Parliamentary privilige and cannot be challenged in court. However, there appear to be no safeguards against a sentence handed down in a foreign court being enforced here in Malta.

He said the intention was clearly to send a message to all MPs that they should not speak up about wrongdoing by powerful multinationals.

Azzopardi said he had informed party leader Bernard Grech, who he said, was taking the matter very seriously and who had offered him his support. Azzopardi said he would also be informing the Speaker of the House about the latest development.