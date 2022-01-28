WATCH: Jason Micallef Voices Concern At ‘Public Indifference’ To Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Assassination 

ONE TV chairman Jason Micallef has said he is bothered by the way so many people are “indifferent” to the 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“I don’t think [it’s right] that someone was assassinated in such a barbaric manner and most people were practically indifferent to it,” Micallef said in an interview with Fabian Demicoli on MaltaDaily. “It bothers me. Why should it be that someone is assassinated in such a cruel manner and a huge majority remains indifferent? You must ask yourself why.”

Micallef postulated that the reason behind this indifference is that Caruana Galizia had built up a reputation as a “village gossip” who targeted people because they supported Labour.

“We need to talk both about how Daphne Caruana Galizia became popular and about her obscene assassination,” he said. “She used to butcher hundreds of people simply because we supported PL. She called people ugly, stupid, fat, insulted them over their physical defects, celebrated Dom Mintoff’s death and gave a running commentary during his state funeral.”

“We cannot glorify her obscene assassination, I am glad that people have been charged and I hope justice will be served, but selectively quoting history will be a huge disservice to the people of Malta.”