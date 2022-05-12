د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: JD Patrick And Martina’s Cars Damaged In Crash Outside VIBE’s Studio In San Gwann

Two Maltese radio hosts had to dash out from their studios after finding out that their cars parked just outside had been crashed into.

“Thankfully no one hurt, and at that point I had no idea what was happening, I was calling the insurance, calling the tow truck…” Martina Zammit said after both her and JD Patrick’s cars sustained damage after a third vehicle smashed into their cars.

Uploading footage from the crash site, JD Patrick said he estimated that his car had sustained around €1,000 in damage while Martina’s seemed to have sustained much more. Judging from the footage, the left side of her vehicle had been considerably hit.

 

Both presenters were thankful that no one was hurt in the incident, though they were clearly not the happiest to have this extra hassle added to their life.

What would you do if you were at work and told that your car had been involved in a crash?

