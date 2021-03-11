WATCH: Jeremy Camilleri Opens Up About Father’s Death From COVID-19 After He Spent One Year Isolated At Home

An unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases over the past week has cast a dark shadow on the island, with well-known political commentator Jeremy Camilleri shedding light on the devastating reality of it all after his father passed away after catching the virus.

Speaking on L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa last night, Camilleri revealed that his father had recently passed away from COVID-19 at hospital, after spending one year isolated at home to avoid catching the virus.

“He spent a year not leaving the house. We used to bring stuff to him, do the shopping for him. When we heard that elderly people were vulnerable, we didn’t worry that much because we knew he was safe,” he said.

Malta’s COVID-19 timeline has been addressed with a piecemeal approach by the government with mitigation measures coming and going as the nation struggles to get a grip of the pandemic.

For the vulnerable, the past year has been devastating beyond belief.

Suffering from pulmonary complications, Camilleri’s father started to deteriorate and he was eventually admitted to Mater Dei Hospital.

“He spent 15 days in the emergency ward. In those 15 days, they did a number of tests,” he continued.

“The doctor’s verdict was that, apart from a pulmonary embolism which we knew about, he didn’t have anything serious and that they were going to send him to Karen Grech for rehabilitation.”

Unfortunately, the situation took an unexpected turn when a nearby patient tested positive for COVID-19.

“They told us not to come because a patient in the bed next to him tested positive. It didn’t cross my mind that they would get COVID-19. You have so much confidence in the doctors, in the staff, in the hospital.”

Camilleri was shocked to find out that his father had been placed in a ward with 13 other patients after his family took all precautionary measures to ensure that he remained distanced from others prior to being admitted.

“I asked them why he was not placed in a smaller ward. Their answer was: we don’t have any such place,” he said.

“My father entered the COVID-19 ward and we never saw him again.”

Camilleri’s father passed away after bravely fighting the virus. For the family, it was a devastating goodbye where they were unable to properly pay their respects.

“You know what is hell? That your father dies and you can’t even go to his funeral.”

“My sister and I couldn’t do anything and my younger brother had to do it all by himself. You wouldn’t wish this on your worst enemy. That’s what we have to go through.” Camilleri said.

After experiencing first-hand the full blow of the pandemic, Camilleri appealed to those who still continue to be irresponsible in light of new measures.

“When I see people partying and going out, I think to myself – are they crazy? It could have been their mother, the siblings. We are broken at the moment. Let’s wake up a bit and realise how big the problem is.

Just yesterday, Malta went into a quasi-lockdown after confirming a record-breaking 510 new COVID-19 cases. All non-essential shops and services, gyms, pools, cinemas, theatres and museums have been closed, and all organised sports activities have been suspended, effective as of tomorrow.

“The government has made a lot of mistakes. It was a mistake for the Prime Minister to play down the second wave concerns but you cannot pin it on the prime minister only, the public has to take responsibility for its actions as well,” Camilleri ended.

