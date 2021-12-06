WATCH: Jeremy Corbyn’s Brother Storms Maltese High Commission In London To Protest Vaccine Rules

Maltese diplomats recently had a testy encounter with Piers Corbyn, a renowned anti-vax activist and brother of former British Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, after he stormed the Maltese High Commission in London to protest against the country’s vaccine rules. Wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘Resist, Defy, No Not Comply’, Corbyn entered the embassy on 24th November and planted himself at the door, while one of his supporters streamed the encounter live on Facebook. Threatening to call the diplomatic police, the Maltese consul urged him to leave the premises, warning him he was stepping on Maltese soil, breaking international rules and filming illegally.

Corbyn refused to leave, telling the consul that he came to inquire about Malta’s “dystopian, fascistic measures” to stem the spread of COVID-19. When the diplomat warned he was in breach of the law, Corbyn countered that Malta “was in breach of the Nuremberg Code”, referring to principles against unethical human experimentation that were adopted after the Second World War. “You’re imposing vaccine mandates and violating the Nuremberg Code,” he said, even though Malta hasn’t imposed any such mandates.

Police soon forced Corbyn and his supporters out of the embassy but the anti-vax activist continued to protest outside the building. “We’re protesting against fascistic measures that they’re imposing in the name of the Covid hoax and the imposition of the fake jab program,” he shouted out to passers-by. “There’s a whole list of monstrous things they’re doing in Malta, a little fascistic experiment on an island that the EU wants to extend to all of Europe and the world.”

When he was done, he proceeded to protest at the Austrian embassy. Malta hasn't imposed any COVID-19 vaccine mandates, although vaccination is mandatory to enter the country without getting quarantined as well as to attend certain events. Some private companies have also introduced rules obliging their staff to either get vaccinated or tested regularly for the virus.