WATCH: Jon Jispjega Returns For A Blistering Breakdown On Why Party Media Is Toxic For Malta

In a new episode of Jon Jispjega, Mallia tackles the intricate web between big business and party media, and goes on to explain exactly why the Constitution needs to be respected.

Kaxxaturi’s Jon Mallia is back to break it all down.

Taxpayer-funded TV propaganda. Why is it wrong? Why is it illegal? And why is Lovin Malta fighting it in court?

If you don’t know the background, here it is…

Lovin Malta filed a historic court case last month to determine whether propaganda on political party TV stations should be declared unconstitutional.

This was only possible thanks to the donations raised during the last season of Kaxxaturi, where Mallia made our first appeal to bring an end to TV ownership by political parties.

“Shut down political party media, it’s Malta’s only hope” – award-winning author Immanuel Mifsud

A number of high-profile Maltese politicians have criticised the existence of party media in the past, including former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami, who said they’ll eventually be made redundant; former President George Abela; and former Finance Minister Lino Spiteri. Former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici even predicted that the law would be challenged in court.

And it goes even deeper when you begin to look at their financial situations.

Malta’s political party stations face mounting financial difficulties. Media.Link, which looks after the PN’s Net TV, had reported a loss of €341,840 and total debt of €8.4 million when it last filed accounts in 2003.

Meanwhile, One Productions reported a loss of €507,479 when it last published its accounts in 2010. Total debt stood at €2,704,029.

These court case may change Malta’s media landscape for good – stay up to date with the latest developments at www.kaxxaturi.com.

