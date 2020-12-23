WATCH: Joseph Calleja To Serenade Malta’s Screens This Christmas With A Spectacular Hour-Long Special

In lieu of his annual festive concert, this year Joseph Calleja will be serenading our screens with an extravagant Christmas TV special.

The Grammy-winning tenor will sing popular classics in gorgeous locations across Malta and Gozo in an hour-long programme.

From the ancient Silent City to the picturesque Grand Harbour, churches, iconic blue seas to Gozo’s mystical 5,000-year-old Ġgantija Temples, it’s definitely an unmissable addition to your Christmas day.