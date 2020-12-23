د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Joseph Calleja To Serenade Malta’s Screens This Christmas With A Spectacular Hour-Long Special

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

In lieu of his annual festive concert, this year Joseph Calleja will be serenading our screens with an extravagant Christmas TV special.

The Grammy-winning tenor will sing popular classics in gorgeous locations across Malta and Gozo in an hour-long programme.

From the ancient Silent City to the picturesque Grand Harbour, churches, iconic blue seas to Gozo’s mystical 5,000-year-old Ġgantija Temples, it’s definitely an unmissable addition to your Christmas day.

Opera lovers rejoice, Calleja will sing crowd favourites like Amazing Grace and Maria, You’ll Never Walk Alone, which will feature on his latest album and famous opera feats like Recondita Armonia and E Lucevan Le Stelle from Puccini’s Tosca.

He’ll be joined by British soprano Carly Paoli, Italian soprano Carmen Giannattasio, conductor Gianluca Marciano and Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

“This has been an extraordinary year and we wanted to put together an extraordinary programme that shows Malta at its very best and puts a smile on people’s faces,” Calleja said.

This project was produced by NnG Promotions with the collaboration of The Malta Tourism Authority, Bank of Valletta and Heritage Malta.

Tag someone who needs to tune in on Christmas Day! 

READ NEXT: Another One: Pope Francis' Instagram Caught Liking OnlyFans Model's Raunchy Pic

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK