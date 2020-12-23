WATCH: Joseph Calleja To Serenade Malta’s Screens This Christmas With A Spectacular Hour-Long Special
In lieu of his annual festive concert, this year Joseph Calleja will be serenading our screens with an extravagant Christmas TV special.
The Grammy-winning tenor will sing popular classics in gorgeous locations across Malta and Gozo in an hour-long programme.
From the ancient Silent City to the picturesque Grand Harbour, churches, iconic blue seas to Gozo’s mystical 5,000-year-old Ġgantija Temples, it’s definitely an unmissable addition to your Christmas day.
Opera lovers rejoice, Calleja will sing crowd favourites like Amazing Grace and Maria, You’ll Never Walk Alone, which will feature on his latest album and famous opera feats like Recondita Armonia and E Lucevan Le Stelle from Puccini’s Tosca.
He’ll be joined by British soprano Carly Paoli, Italian soprano Carmen Giannattasio, conductor Gianluca Marciano and Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.
“This has been an extraordinary year and we wanted to put together an extraordinary programme that shows Malta at its very best and puts a smile on people’s faces,” Calleja said.
This project was produced by NnG Promotions with the collaboration of The Malta Tourism Authority, Bank of Valletta and Heritage Malta.
