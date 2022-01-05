WATCH: Joseph Muscat Fainted Days Before Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Murder ‘Because Blood Pressure Was Low’

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he fainted at a public event a few days before the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia because his blood pressure was too low.

In a recent interview with TV personality Ben Camille, Muscat said that the incident, on 14th October 2017 at a reception at the Le Meridien Hotel, occurred a few months after he cut out sugar and red meat from his diet.

“It was a Saturday evening and I told Michelle [his wife Michelle Muscat] that I wasn’t feeling well,” Muscat recounted.

“I was used to having high blood pressure so I decided to take another pill. At the event, someone was giving a speech and I just fainted. I came to my senses a minute later and a doctor came to check me out.”

“I told him that it must have been my blood pressure and he said that while that was indeed the case, the problem wasn’t that my pressure was too high but that it was too low.”