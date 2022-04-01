Watch: Joseph Muscat Highlights Three Negatives From Election And Says Gender Quotas ‘Badly Needed’

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has highlighted three “negatives” from last weekend’s election results – the relatively low turnout, the few women MPs elected, and the weakness of the Opposition.

“You can’t be condescending,” Muscat said in an interview with Willinksy Magazine. “It’s a very good result for the PL but the low turnout is concerning by Maltese standards.”

“There was an evident protest vote against the political system which must be taken into consideration.”

Besides the turnout rate, which at 85.5% was the lowest in Maltese electoral history since 1966, Muscat also flagged the fact that only four women were elected to Parliament, down from seven in 2017.