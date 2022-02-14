Watch: Joseph Muscat On Famous Roberta Metsola Handshake Snub: ‘I Will Offer Her My Hand If We Meet Again’

Joseph Muscat has confirmed he will offer Roberta Metsola his hand if they ever cross paths again.

In an interview with Lovin Malta, the former Prime Minister was asked to recount the famous moment Metsola, now president of the European Parliament, refused to shake his hand during a meeting at Castille.

“As I do with everyone, even my fiercest rivals, I gave out my hand as a sign of goodwill,” Muscat said.

“She decided not to [accept it] and I won’t dwell on that. It was her decision. If we meet again, I will still give her my hand and then it’s up to her to decide whether to shake it.”