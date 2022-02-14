Watch: Joseph Muscat On Famous Roberta Metsola Handshake Snub: ‘I Will Offer Her My Hand If We Meet Again’
Joseph Muscat has confirmed he will offer Roberta Metsola his hand if they ever cross paths again.
In an interview with Lovin Malta, the former Prime Minister was asked to recount the famous moment Metsola, now president of the European Parliament, refused to shake his hand during a meeting at Castille.
“As I do with everyone, even my fiercest rivals, I gave out my hand as a sign of goodwill,” Muscat said.
“She decided not to [accept it] and I won’t dwell on that. It was her decision. If we meet again, I will still give her my hand and then it’s up to her to decide whether to shake it.”
Metsola had snubbed Muscat’s handshake gesture during a meeting at Castille at the height of the 2019 political crisis triggered by the arrest of Yorgen Fenech for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
At the time, Metsola was representing the European People’s Party as its rule of law spokesperson as part of a delegation of MEPs that visited Malta.
Muscat had just resigned in disgrace but remained in office for around a month until the Labour Party elected Robert Abela as his successor.
The moment Metsola refused to shake Muscat’s hand was captured by photographer Ben Borg Cardona quickly became a viral internet meme, which was resurrected after her historic election as European Parliament president.
Questioned about Metsola’s election, Muscat said he was “glad” that a Maltese person landed such an important post, “even if one of my harsh critics”. However, he made it clear that he didn’t celebrate her appointment.
You can follow Lovin Malta’s interview with Muscat below.
