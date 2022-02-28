Watch: Joseph Muscat’s Co-Sign Given As Former PM Appears At Rosianne Cutajar’s Election Rally

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat appeared at the election campaign launch of MP Rosianne Cutajar. In footage uploaded to the MP’s page, the former PM, who resigned at the height of the late 2019 political crisis, stands by Cutajar’s side as her constituents gather in front of her. Calling her a “solid and reliable woman” and a “woman of steel,” Muscat urged voters to “judge her – and then judge her by showing your faith and support.”

Many wondered if Muscat would make any appearances during the 2022 election campaign, and whether he’d show support for any particular candidates. He recently appeared at the campaign launch of PL candidate Keith Azzopardi Tanti in Marsa, receiving a warm welcome. Muscat has been lending his support to many candidates on the campaign trail, including Tanti, Glenn Bedingfield, Deo Debattista and Chris Agius, among others.

Muscat was ousted from political life after resigning in disgrace in 2019 following his office’s links to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and the main suspect, Tumas Group businessman and Electrogas shareholder Yorgen Fenech. However, he is making a comeback of sorts, weeks after a police search on his home in connection to a consultancy linked to the Steward Healthcare deal. He has closed the door on contesting in this election but has left his options open for future elections.

Do you think Malta will be seeing more of Joseph Muscat over the coming weeks?