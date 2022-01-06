WATCH: Juventus Shares Footage Of Young Aspiring Maltese Players Visiting Allianz Stadium

Some of Malta’s brightest young footballers were given an incredible opportunity in Italy – and now the official Juventus page is sharing some special footage showcasing it all.

“You never forget the first time. What a thrill for the little Bianconeri from the Juventus Academy Malta at the Alliance Stadium and Juventus Museum,” said the official Juventus page as it shared video of young footballers from Malta touring the stadium.

In the footage, the youngsters are taken around some of the key halls and areas from the iconic stadium, as well as sitting down for some experienced words while there.

Check out their visit below: