WATCH: Karl Stagno Navarra Hits Out At Jason Azzopardi For Saying ‘Joseph Will Be Next’

ONE TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra has called out Jason Azzopardi after the Nationalist MP wrote on Facebook that “Joseph [Muscat] will be next”. “If there’s someone who has no right to speak it’s you, because you went begging for a hotel room from the family of the [murder suspect Yorgen Fenech]. “It’s easy to be a hypocrite and wear several different caps but if you think the people are coming for Joseph Muscat, Robert Abela or anyone in the Labour Party, I think the time has come to realise that the more you expose your teeth with those who are morally strong, the more problems you’ll have.”

Following today’s major arraignments, Azzopardi, who is the lawyer of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family, said the truth will emerge about the mysterious Panama company Egrant. “Come on guys, let’s find out the truth about Egrant. You will be next Ġuż. Tik tok tik tok.” Caruana Galizia had alleged that Egrant belongs to Muscat’s wife Michelle Muscat, but this was dismissed by a magisterial inquiry.

After a woman was filmed outside Kordin shouting that “Daphne was right” as a prison drove inside, Stagno Navarra claimed this clip has exposed the “agenda” of certain people. “It’s irrelevant whether she was right or not but what gets me is that the agenda of some people has been exposed. I didn’t hear people shout those words when [Caruana Galizia murder suspects] Yorgen Fenech, the Degiorgio brothers, Vince Muscat and the Maksar brothers were charged.” “So what justice do they want for Daphne? What a difference there is between a case related to finances and a case related to the murder of a person they say was right. Even the way arguments are made in court by the parte civile [Caruana Galizia’s family’s lawyers] seem like they forget who the accused really are.”

Eleven people, including former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and Manuel Castagna, and former Allied Newspapers managing director Vince Buhagiar, were prosecuted today on a range of charges. The charges are related to two magisterial inquiries. One inquiry is related to allegations that Keith Schembri channelled over €650,000 to then-Allied Newspapers Managing Director Adrian Hillman between 2011 and 2015. The other is related to suspected kickbacks amounting to €100,000 from the sale of citizenship between Schembri and Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna. Both sets of suspicious transactions were first revealed in 2016 by Daphne Caruana Galizia. What do you make of today’s arraignments?