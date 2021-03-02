WATCH: Karl Stagno Navarra Shadily Claps Back At Radio DJ Who Said He Looks Scary On TV

One of Malta’s most infamous TV presenters has just taken a popular radio DJ to task after some shade was thrown his way.

Karl Stagno Navarra, host of ONE’s Pjazza, is known for personally attacking people, whether they are politicians, citizens or even children. So when Vibe FM host Jonathan Abel said that Stagno Navarra scares him whenever he gets up close and personal with the camera, there was no way Stagno Navarra could not send in a response.

“Jonathan, if you’d like, you can run the show here and try it out – but I’ll get you a stool so people can actually see you,” he said, before diving off camera with a smile.