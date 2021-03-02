د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Karl Stagno Navarra Shadily Claps Back At Radio DJ Who Said He Looks Scary On TV

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

One of Malta’s most infamous TV presenters has just taken a popular radio DJ to task after some shade was thrown his way.

Karl Stagno Navarra, host of ONE’s Pjazza, is known for personally attacking people, whether they are politicians, citizens or even children. So when Vibe FM host Jonathan Abel said that Stagno Navarra scares him whenever he gets up close and personal with the camera, there was no way Stagno Navarra could not send in a response.

“Jonathan, if you’d like, you can run the show here and try it out – but I’ll get you a stool so people can actually see you,” he said, before diving off camera with a smile. 

Abel’s co-hosts were loving it, and some online commentators even called on Abel to set up a support group for short people.

Vibe FM itself shared the video saying: “So this just happened on live television”, clearly enjoying the fun of it all.

Either way, regardless of Abel’s height, the fact remains: Stagno Navarra definitely needs to chill on his camera close-ups.

What do you think of this broadcast back-and-forth?

READ NEXT: Young Maltese Boy Offers Prayers To Critics Who Bully Him For Reciting Rosary Online

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?