WATCH: Konrad Mizzi Storms Off During PAC Meeting As MP Karol Aquilina Calls Him A ‘Lagħqi’
Former minister Konrad Mizzi stormed out of a public accounts committee meeting in Parliament, refusing to answer PN MPs’ questions over his involvement in the Electrogas power station project.
Mizzi chose to walk out of the hearing after asking Speaker Anglu Farrugia for a ruling on the way he was being treated during the committee meeting.
Soon after PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami tabled his first question to Mizzi, an argument ensued after Fenech Adami said the Electrogas selection process was carried out by Mizzi’s “friends”, a reference to Brian Tonna and David Galea.
This remark by Fenech Adami led to a heated exchange between the two, which eventually ended in Mizzi and his lawyers walking out on the committee whilst also asking the Speaker for a ruling on the exchange.
As soon as Mizzi walked out, PN MP Karol Aquilina proposed that the committee condemns Mizzi for not answering the committee’s questions and leaving the room. However, the PL MPs on the committee rejected this proposal.
Mizzi soon returned to the committee meeting but refused to answer questions until the Speaker provided him with a ruling. This led to PN MP Karol Aquilina calling Mizzi a ‘lagħqi’ (suck-up) of Electrogas, to which Mizzi called Aquilina both ‘rude’ and a ‘lagħqi’ himself.
