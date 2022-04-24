Watch: Kurt Calleja Wins Mużika Muzika Festival With Romantic Power Ballad ‘Bla Tarf’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Kurt Calleja has been crowned the winner of the second edition of Mużika Mużika – the leading music festival all about songs in Maltese.

Calleja won over the crowd with his emotional power ballad Bla Tarf, which obtained 101 points, with Kantera’s Tkun ‘l Hawn Għaddi and Claudia Faniello’s Ġmielek coming in second and third places respectively.

His performance left the crowd following on his every word, with the popular singer taking ownership of a beautiful stage and live band backing track.

Social media was full of praise for Kurt’s powerful rendition, with presenter Angie Laus saying he “deserved” the win, and other fans saying they knew he’d win with a track and performance like his. 

The show was hosted by Keith Demicoli, Claire Agius and Moira Delia, and is a celebration of all things Maltese and musical. Aside from the top three performances, other standout performances by acts like Oxygyn and Gaia Cauchi made the night one to remember.

