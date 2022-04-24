Watch: Kurt Calleja Wins Mużika Muzika Festival With Romantic Power Ballad ‘Bla Tarf’

Kurt Calleja has been crowned the winner of the second edition of Mużika Mużika – the leading music festival all about songs in Maltese.

Calleja won over the crowd with his emotional power ballad Bla Tarf, which obtained 101 points, with Kantera’s Tkun ‘l Hawn Għaddi and Claudia Faniello’s Ġmielek coming in second and third places respectively.

His performance left the crowd following on his every word, with the popular singer taking ownership of a beautiful stage and live band backing track.