WATCH: Lapes Takes On Malta’s Politicians And Celebrities In New Diss-Filled Single Ahead Of Album Launch
A Maltese rapper known for his blistering and often-times caustic bars has returned with a new single namedropping more people than ever.
Lapes, fresh from his beef with Brikkuni’s Mario Vella, is now expanding his line of fire to include everyone from Culture Minister José Herrera to Eurovision winners Måneskin in new single ‘Skappa Skappa’.
The song starts off with Lapes telling viewers that he had already warned everyone he wasn’t playing around, before jumping in a refrain where he reminds everyone what he’s known as: an assassin.
In his signature style mixing fire with venom, the former X Factor Malta favourite then rapidly takes on several facets of popular Maltese life, before ending the track by calling for a return to normality on the island.
The track was produced by DJ Mac and Myles Azzopardi and the video was directed by Myles Azzopardi.
Malta’s entertainment scene has been decimated since the outbreak of the pandemic, meaning live shows can’t really be held until further notice.
However, that isn’t stopping Lapes.
His new album, ‘Merħba Malta’ launches tomorrow, with a live show set to go down at Bentley’s Restaurant at the Valletta waterfront – check out the event by following this link.
