WATCH: Lapes Takes On Malta’s Politicians And Celebrities In New Diss-Filled Single Ahead Of Album Launch

A Maltese rapper known for his blistering and often-times caustic bars has returned with a new single namedropping more people than ever.

Lapes, fresh from his beef with Brikkuni’s Mario Vella, is now expanding his line of fire to include everyone from Culture Minister José Herrera to Eurovision winners Måneskin in new single ‘Skappa Skappa’.

The song starts off with Lapes telling viewers that he had already warned everyone he wasn’t playing around, before jumping in a refrain where he reminds everyone what he’s known as: an assassin.