WATCH: Large Amounts Of Sewage-Like Sludge Being Pumped Into Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq Swimming Spot

Large amounts of a sewage-like substance is being pumped into a popular swimming spot in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, footage sent to Lovin Malta shows.

The video, taken along the road behind Splash and Fun, shows a pump dumping a brown sludge into the bay.

The witness described the liquid as “toilet water from the Aqua Splash Park”. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

“They are literally killing nature,” he said.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Environment Ministry for a comment and clarification as to where the sludge is coming from.
A spokesperson has said that officers from the Environment Resources Authority are on site.
