WATCH: Large Crowd Of Youths Party On Sliema Beach Despite COVID-19 Restrictions Still In Place

A large crowd of youths gathered and partied on a beach in Sliema last night, breaking a number of Covid-19 restriction measures.

Video footage surfaced online of the youths singing, dancing and drinking on the beach close to Exiles Bay.

It is believed that the group of youths form part of an English language school in Malta.

The video footage has spurred widespread condemnation online with many highlighting the fact that the gathering is in breach of current Covid-19 restriction measures, including that of social distancing, public gatherings and mass events.

Furthermore, photos sent to Lovin Malta show the aftermath of the party, with rubbish being left by the sea the next morning for the cleansing department to clear up.

“What a shame,” the person who took the photo said. “And it’s like this every single weekend. So selfish of people, leaving all this rubbish.”

This morning, one cleaner was seen dealing with all the seaside rubbish alone.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Sliema Local Council for a comment on the pollution and party problems that seem to have been plaguing Sliema for the past few weeks.

Moreover, Lovin Malta has contacted the police regarding last night’s mass activity.

