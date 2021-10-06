WATCH: Late Night Car Crash In Gżira Leaves Manoel Island Bridge Wall Damaged
Two vehicles were involved in a late night car crash in Gżira last night.
The two vehicles, one of which is a Bolt cab, came to rest on Triq ix-Xatt, near the bridge leading to Manoel Island.
As a result of the impact between the vehicles, a part of the bridge was damaged, with sections of the bridge’s wall left lying on the road and pavement.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, police said that no one was injured in the accident.
View this post on Instagram
The accident is believed to have happened at around 12.30am last night.
Triq ix-Xatt is a busy road running along the Gżira promenade, oftentimes full of traffic. Just last month, a woman died after being run over by a motorcyclist on the same road.
Tag someone who needs to see this