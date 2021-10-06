WATCH: Late Night Car Crash In Gżira Leaves Manoel Island Bridge Wall Damaged

Two vehicles were involved in a late night car crash in Gżira last night.

The two vehicles, one of which is a Bolt cab, came to rest on Triq ix-Xatt, near the bridge leading to Manoel Island.

As a result of the impact between the vehicles, a part of the bridge was damaged, with sections of the bridge’s wall left lying on the road and pavement.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, police said that no one was injured in the accident.