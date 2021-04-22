WATCH: Lawyer Says More To Come On Bank Heist Claims, And Vince Muscat Has ‘No Reason To Lie’

Convicted murderer Vince Muscat should be believed because he has “no reason to lie”, his lawyer told Lovin Daily today. He also warned that there is “a lot more” to come out about a 2010 bank heist which allegedly involved a sitting minister and a former minister.

Lawyer Marc Sant was interviewed by Chris Peregin on Lovin Daily this morning following the rejection of his client’s third request for a presidential pardon.

Sant said that “in a normal country” such allegations involving a Cabinet member would trigger the collapse of government and a fresh election.

“Instead, the Cabinet has accepted to have a shadow cast over all of them,” he said.

Muscat is serving 15 years for his involvement in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and has turned state witness after being pardoned for the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop. He requested a fresh pardon for his involvement in a bank heist in 2010.

Asked why Muscat should be believed on these sensational allegations of involvement by ministers, Sant said his client had no reason to lie because if he were to be caught in a lie his pardons would be revoked.

Sant refused to name the sitting minister and said his client did not mention names to the police as yet.

When asked if the sitting minister was Carmelo Abela as Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi alleged, Sant said he was not Azzopardi’s lawyer.

“I’m not going to mention names,” he said, adding only that it was not Jose Herrera, something that was already said in court when Sant asked Herrera’s sister Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera to recuse herself from hearing the bank case.

Abela has sued over Azzopardi’s claims and recused himself from the Cabinet decision.

Sant did not exclude other legal moves, including plea bargains, to reveal the information but insisted that nobody gives anything for nothing in return.

Asked if he believed in the institutions, Sant said it was a tricky question and called for more transparency about whether the police have questioned the people being named.

He said his client had started talking three months after his arrest and is ready to reveal a web of information about crimes that are all connected together, including an attempt on a police officer’s life.

“At times you question: why don’t the police want to solve some of these cases against one of their own?”

