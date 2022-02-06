Watch: Lisa Gauci’s Moving ‘Winner Takes It All’ Rendition Stuns X Factor Malta Crowd

The semi-finals of X Factor Malta are heating up with incredible performances from all contestants – and 15-year-old Lisa Gauci’s cover of ABBA’s ‘The Winner Takes It All’ left the four judges and crowd shivering with goosebumps.

With not all of tonight’s contestants set to make it through to the finals next Saturday, the crowd were given performance after performance showcasing the class this season’s singers were bringing.

During Lisa’s show, large segments of the crowd shined their flashlight as a single ballerina danced in unison with the singer’s confident and powerful voice – with the judges staring in awe.