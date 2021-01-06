WATCH LIVE: Archbishop Delivers Funeral For Teenage Cancer Victim Rebecca Zammit Lupi

A funeral for teenage cancer victim Rebecca ‘Becs’ Zammit Lupi is being held at St. Julian’s parish church this morning, with a ceremony delivered by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Becs, daughter of Maltese Reuters photojournalist Darrin Zammit Lupi, passed away after battling bone cancer. Her father asked attendees to avoid traditional dark funeral attire and wear colourful clothing to celebrate her life.

You can follow it live here.

Rebecca, a Maltese student and dance fanatic, was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2019 and underwent multiple rounds of radiotherapy as she fought the rare form of bone cancer.

Her death was met with an outpouring of heartfelt messages, from members of civil society groups, loved ones who knew her and the general public.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only family members and close friends are in attendance. They were also asked to follow social distancing rules and wear masks.

