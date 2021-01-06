WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne Addresses Press Conference With Major Update On COVID-19 Vaccines
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne will be addressing a press conference shortly where he is expected to announce a major update regarding the COVID-19 vaccines in Malta.
While the Pfizer vaccine has been approved and rolled out around Europe, other brands’ vaccines, such as the US-developed Moderna, have yet to be approved.
You can watch the press conference live once it begins below:
Malta’s inoculation process began on 27th December with Infectious Ward nurse Rachel Grech becoming the first person on the island to receive the vaccination jab.
The EU Medicines Agency also tweeted about the Moderna vaccine being discussed by authorities, with an update expected shortly.
The meeting of EMA’s human medicines committee (#CHMP) to discuss COVID-19 vaccine Moderna has started. We will communicate the outcome. Follow our updates on Twitter.
— EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) January 6, 2021