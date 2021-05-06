WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne And Charmaine Gauci To Deliver Press Conference At 10:30am

Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will be addressing a press conference at 10.30am today.

It is expected that more Covid-19 measures will be relaxed, including an announcement on when gyms will be allowed to reopen.

As it stands, non-essential services and shops opened on 26th April. Restaurants and cafes are set to open on 10th May with non-contact sports allowed to resume as well.

Meanwhile, Malta is expected to open its doors to foreign tourism on 1st June as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination campaign, now allowing those aged 30 and over to register for the vaccine.

Moreover, as of next week, Malta will begin administering the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine in an attempt to meet its summer herd immunity goal.

You can follow the press conference below