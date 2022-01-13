WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne Set To Give COVID-19 Update At Noon In Press Conference

د . إAEDSRر . س

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne will be addressing a press conference at noon today.

He is expected to give an update on current and future regulations on COVID-19.

Malta experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases over the holiday season, with more mitigation measures set to come into effect on the 17th January. However, some segments of society – including the Nationalist Party – have come out against the new rules, with some calling for them to be scrapped entirely.

