WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne Set To Give COVID-19 Update At Noon In Press Conference
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne will be addressing a press conference at noon today.
He is expected to give an update on current and future regulations on COVID-19.
You can follow live below when the press conference begins:
Malta experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases over the holiday season, with more mitigation measures set to come into effect on the 17th January. However, some segments of society – including the Nationalist Party – have come out against the new rules, with some calling for them to be scrapped entirely.
Tag someone who needs to follow