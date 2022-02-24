WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne Speaks To Birżebbuġa Voters In Rally As Abela Heads To Brussels For Urgent Ukraine Meeting
Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne is addressing voters in Birżebbuġa in a political meeting.
He is stepping in for Prime Minister Robert Abela who is currently in Brussels attending urgent meetings over possible sanctions for Russia after it invaded Ukraine.
You can follow the discussion, which also features a number of others speakers, including an architect calling for more green spaces and a mother who will speak on the modern women, below:
Tag someone who needs to follow