د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Chris Fearne Speaks To Birżebbuġa Voters In Rally As Abela Heads To Brussels For Urgent Ukraine Meeting

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne is addressing voters in Birżebbuġa in a political meeting.

He is stepping in for Prime Minister Robert Abela who is currently in Brussels attending urgent meetings over possible sanctions for Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

You can follow the discussion, which also features a number of others speakers, including an architect calling for more green spaces and a mother who will speak on the modern women, below:

Tag someone who needs to follow

READ NEXT: Companies Wanting Incentives Or Government Deals Must Follow Environmental, Social And Governance Demands, PN Pledges

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All