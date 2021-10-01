WATCH LIVE: Ebrima, Lamin Jaiteh’s Nephew, Speaks On His Uncle’s Ordeal And Facing Racism In Malta

The nephew of a migrant worker that was abandoned after being injured on a Mellieħa work site is speaking out about what his uncle – and many other migrant workers – face on a regular basis on the island.

Ebrima Jabbie, the nephew of Jaiteh Lamin, spoke to Lovin Malta about how his family has reacted to the incident that shocked Malta and led to many within the political and moral leadership of the island condemning the abandonment of the man.

Watch the interview live when it begins below: