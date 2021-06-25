WATCH LIVE: FATF To Deliver Press Conference After Malta’s Greylisting

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) head Marcus Pleyer is set to address a press conference following the conclusion of the organisation’s plenary, which resulted in Malta’s greylisting.

The FATF is expected to give details on what Malta must do to exit the grey list, and announce which other countries have been added to and removed from this list.

Jurisdictions on the ‘grey list’ are those under increased monitoring who are actively working with the FATF to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

When the FATF places a jurisdiction under increased monitoring, it means the country has committed to swiftly resolving the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes and is subject to increased monitoring.

