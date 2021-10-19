WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Meets Lovin Malta With Budget, Greylisting, And More On The Agenda

Lovin Malta will be airing an interview with Malta’s Finance Minister Clyde Caruana at 5pm.

The interview covers a wide range of topics following the announcement of the budget for 2022, notably the issues facing the educational sector, the environment, and the economy as a whole.

Caruana will also face questions on the PN’s response to the budget proposals and a number of initiatives being proposed by the opposition.

You can follow below at 5pm: