WATCH LIVE: Konrad Mizzi Appears Before PAC To Answer Questions On Electrogas Contract

Former minister Konrad Mizzi has finally accepted to appear before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to answer questions about the Electrogas contract.

The contract, which awarded the construction and operation of the power station to Electrogas, is being discussed by the committee, which has so far heard from several others who were involved in the process.

Mizzi has so far failed to turn up four times, but said last week that he was available to appear before it today.

He is being accompanied by lawyer and former magistrate Carol Peralta and lawyers Jean Paul Sammut.

