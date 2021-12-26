WATCH LIVE: L-Istrina Kicks Off As National Boxing Day Fundraiser Aims To Help Those In Need

L-Istrina was created to raise funds for The Malta Community Chest Fund to allow people to receive the specialised medical treatments they need. The heart of L-Istrina remains the same, with an amazing 26 years of generosity, 26 years of helping patients.

2021 is l-Istrina’s lucky birthday. With the event turning 26 years old this year, expect some special celebrations to memorise this iconic moment. Televised on all major Maltese TV stations, make sure to join in on the fun starting between noon and midnight.

More importantly though, if you have the means to donate to this worthy cause, take a minute to help a Maltese person desperately in need of support.