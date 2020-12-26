WATCH LIVE: L-Istrina Raises Millions In Mere Hours As Malta’s Generosity Shines Once Again

Partisan colours have been put aside as leading politicians, celebrities and all sorts of Maltese personalities come together to raise money for L-Istrina, Malta’s biggest charitable marathon.

The annual event, which always goes down on Boxing Day, has already raised over €2.5 million at time of publishing – and the donations just keep pouring in by the minute.

L-Istrina started at around noon, with practically everyone in Maltese social life pitching in, as well as scores of Maltese organisations, companies and families giving donations ranging from in their thousands.

Malta’s Prime Minister, Opposition Leader, Archbishop, both the current President as well as President Emeritus, the Superintendent of Public Health, Malta’s Got Talent winners and so many more urged people to donate, answered phones and took part in the ongoing show.