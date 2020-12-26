د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH LIVE: L-Istrina Raises Millions In Mere Hours As Malta’s Generosity Shines Once Again

Author profile image

By

Partisan colours have been put aside as leading politicians, celebrities and all sorts of Maltese personalities come together to raise money for L-Istrina, Malta’s biggest charitable marathon.

The annual event, which always goes down on Boxing Day, has already raised over €2.5 million at time of publishing – and the donations just keep pouring in by the minute.

L-Istrina started at around noon, with practically everyone in Maltese social life pitching in, as well as scores of Maltese organisations, companies and families giving donations ranging from in their thousands.

Malta’s Prime Minister, Opposition Leader, Archbishop, both the current President as well as President Emeritus, the Superintendent of Public Health, Malta’s Got Talent winners and so many more urged people to donate, answered phones and took part in the ongoing show.

The money is being raised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund, which helps thousands of Maltese people throughout the year. 

With over €2.5 million raised in just over six hours, all of Malta is watching to see what the final amount of donations will be at around midnight this evening.

Be a part of this great initiative via the numbers below:

Tag someone who needs to join in!

READ NEXT: Maltese Family Of Nine Rehoused After Children Had To Sleep In Kitchen Of Rundown Home With Two Rooms

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK