Malta has registered 193 new COVID-19 cases alongside 143 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

One death has also been recorded, meaning total deaths are now at 236.

Active cases are now at 2,643, the highest they’ve ever been, and these numbers come after 3,602 swab tests were undertaken.

Details on the numbers will be given out during Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci’s press conference today: