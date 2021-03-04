د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Malta’s Prime Minister To Announce New COVID-19 Measures

The Maltese Prime Minister is expected to announce a new set of COVID-19 mitigation measures today at 12.15pm.

He will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

You can watch the press conference live below once it begins: 

The press conference comes after several days of rising COVID-19 cases on the island, including daily infection numbers reaching new records on numerous consecutive days.

Recently, Prime Minister Robert Abela came out against “draconian measures” such as a full lockdown, instead saying the government had plans tighten current measures.

