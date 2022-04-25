د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch Live: Mużika Mużika Winner Kurt Calleja Speaks On Winning Track Bla Tarf On Lovin Daily

Popular singer Kurt Calleja will be appearing on Lovin Daily today after winning first prize at Mużika Mużika Festival over the weekend.

The crooner snagged first place with his power ballad Bla Tarf, with an intimate, emotional performance where Calleja confidently owned the stage.

Tune in for Lovin Daily on Facebook at 5.30pm today for a live interview with Calleja to discuss his inspiration, his reaction to the win and what comes next for the singer.

Check out Bla Tarf during the finals of the festival below:

