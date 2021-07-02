د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Neil Agius To Give First Press Conference At 11am After Breaking World Record

Author profile image

By

Inspirational endurance swimmer Neil Agius will be holding his first press conference after smashing the world record for the Longest Ocean Swim this week.

Agius, who continuously swam for over 52 hours between the island of Linosa to Gozo’s Xlendi Bay, battled adverse weather conditions and physical pain to complete the mammoth task.

You can watch Neil Agius live below once the press conference begins:

Neil Agius delivers press conference

Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, July 2, 2021

Yesterday, Agius posted a short video message after getting his first rest following his massive swim.

“Yesterday was the end of a cycle, of hard work and sacrifices… but we aced it,” Agius said, explaining how he was feeling good though the salt from the sea had hurt his throat and nose.

Relive the journey to the incredible moment Neil Agius arrived in Gozo to cheering crowds:

Neil Agius Breaks World Record For Longest Distance Ocean Swim

Over 50 hours and 125km later, Neil Agius managed to complete the herculean feat of swimming from Linosa to Malta to claim a new world record for the longest distance ocean swim 🏊🏼👏🏼

Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

