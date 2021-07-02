WATCH LIVE: Neil Agius To Give First Press Conference At 11am After Breaking World Record
Inspirational endurance swimmer Neil Agius will be holding his first press conference after smashing the world record for the Longest Ocean Swim this week.
Agius, who continuously swam for over 52 hours between the island of Linosa to Gozo’s Xlendi Bay, battled adverse weather conditions and physical pain to complete the mammoth task.
You can watch Neil Agius live below once the press conference begins:
Neil Agius delivers press conference
Yesterday, Agius posted a short video message after getting his first rest following his massive swim.
“Yesterday was the end of a cycle, of hard work and sacrifices… but we aced it,” Agius said, explaining how he was feeling good though the salt from the sea had hurt his throat and nose.
Relive the journey to the incredible moment Neil Agius arrived in Gozo to cheering crowds:
Neil Agius Breaks World Record For Longest Distance Ocean Swim
Over 50 hours and 125km later, Neil Agius managed to complete the herculean feat of swimming from Linosa to Malta to claim a new world record for the longest distance ocean swim 🏊🏼👏🏼
