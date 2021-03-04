د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: PN Leader Bernard Grech To Address Press Conference In Wake Of Fresh COVID-19 Measures

Opposition leader Bernard Grech is set to address a press conference reacting to fresh COVID-19 measures in Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela joined Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci to announce new restrictions against COVID-19 after Malta recorded its largest single-day rise in cases today.

Measures include closing restaurants, kiosks, and snack bars as of tomorrow, except for takeaway, to contain the spread of the virus. Planned events in private houses will be limited to a maximum of four households, with a €100 fine for every person caught in breach of the law. Certain fines will double and contact sport for children younger than 16 has been banned.

A legal notice for these measures will apply until 11th April.

Grech is set to react to the measures at 2 pm.

Watch it live below:

Se nkun qed nindirizza konferenza tal-aħbarijiet mid-Dar Ċentrali tal-Partit Nazzjonalista

