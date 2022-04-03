د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch Live: Pope Francis Celebrates Holy Mass With Maltese Crowd In Floriana

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Around 12,000 people headed to Floriana’s Granaries to watch Pope Francis celebrate mass today.

The mass, which started at around 10.15am and is expected to last around two hours, is one of the highlights of the Papal tour of Malta and Gozo – the Argentinian Pope’s first visit to the islands.

Hundreds of people began appearing at il-Fosos at around 7am this morning, waving yellow and white flags ahead of the 85-year-old Pontiff’s arrival.

Watch the mass below:

The Pope’s been busy since he landed in Malta yesterday – though he still had time to stop his convoy while driving through Mellieħa to bless a newlywed couple in one of the more memorable moments from his visit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Tag someone who needs to tune in 

READ NEXT: 12% Of Maltese Children Still Do Not Own A Computer In Their Own Home

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All