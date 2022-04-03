Watch Live: Pope Francis Celebrates Holy Mass With Maltese Crowd In Floriana
Around 12,000 people headed to Floriana’s Granaries to watch Pope Francis celebrate mass today.
The mass, which started at around 10.15am and is expected to last around two hours, is one of the highlights of the Papal tour of Malta and Gozo – the Argentinian Pope’s first visit to the islands.
Hundreds of people began appearing at il-Fosos at around 7am this morning, waving yellow and white flags ahead of the 85-year-old Pontiff’s arrival.
Watch the mass below:
The Pope’s been busy since he landed in Malta yesterday – though he still had time to stop his convoy while driving through Mellieħa to bless a newlywed couple in one of the more memorable moments from his visit.
