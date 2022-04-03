Watch Live: Pope Francis Celebrates Holy Mass With Maltese Crowd In Floriana

Around 12,000 people headed to Floriana’s Granaries to watch Pope Francis celebrate mass today.

The mass, which started at around 10.15am and is expected to last around two hours, is one of the highlights of the Papal tour of Malta and Gozo – the Argentinian Pope’s first visit to the islands.

Hundreds of people began appearing at il-Fosos at around 7am this morning, waving yellow and white flags ahead of the 85-year-old Pontiff’s arrival.

Watch the mass below: