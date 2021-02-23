WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Robert Abela Holds Press Conference After Vince Muscat’s Imprisonment

Prime Minster Robert Abela will be holding a press conference at Castille, just hours after Vince Muscat was sentenced to prison for his role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Abela will be speaking tonight at 7.45 pm

Muscat, one of the men who murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has been sentenced to 15 years.

In her judgement, Judge Edwina Grima said that this sentence is dependent on true testimony Muscat will provide to the courts. She also said he was guilty of recidivism.

Muscat has also been ordered to pay over €40,000 in court administrative fees. However, Muscat could be out by December 2027 – given time already spent behind bars.

Muscat changed his plea to guilty during a sitting in front of a court of appeal earlier today. He has been granted a presidential pardon to reveal details on the murder of Carmel Chircop. It is believed he is also giving information on other crimes.

Soon after the plea, three men, Adrian Agius, Robert Agius, and Jamie Vella, were arrested on suspicion that they supplied the bomb for the assassination.

Abela is linked to the Agius brothers, having represented them when he worked as a lawyer.