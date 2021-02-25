WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Robert Abela To Deliver Press Conference At 10.15am

Abela will be delivering the press conference from Castille. You can follow it live below:

Prime Minister Robert Abela has called a press conference for 10.15am, the day after four men were charged in relation to the murders of lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiriogio have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella were charged with carrying out the murder of Carmel Chircop on 8th October 2015.

Adrian Agius has been charged with procuring the men for the murder of Chircop – and paying the men a sum do it.

He is also being charged with heroin possession and trafficking charges.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were charged for their complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, in particular how they supplied the explosive which killed her.

Share with someone who needs to follow this press conference