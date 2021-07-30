WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela Addresses Parliament After Release Of Daphne Caruana Galizia Inquiry

Prime Minister Robert Abela is addressing Malta’s Parliament for the first time following the publication of a long-awaited public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The inquiry’s publication led to a formal apology from Abela over the state’s shortcomings in the Caruana Galizia assassination, but he continued to back his government’s mandate as well as his cabinet.

“I was appointed Prime Minister soon after the public inquiry into the assassination started. But it is now up to me to apologise for the state’s shortcomings,” he said yesterday.

“The murder was a dark chapter in the history of Malta and it would be a shame if lessons are not learnt,” he continued.

Watch his parliament address below: