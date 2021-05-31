WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela And Chris Fearne Will Address 3pm Press Conference

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne have announced at 3pm press conference.

The press conference comes a day before several COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including the wearing of masks at beaches.

As of today, over 208,000 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Malta. Last week, Fearne announced that herd immunity had been reached – with over 316,000 people receiving at least one jab.

Recently, the European Medicines Agency also announced plans to open up the Pfizer vaccine for children between 11 and 15.

