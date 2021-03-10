WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela Announces Fresh Restrictions Following Record Spike In COVID-19

Prime Minister Robert Abela is set to announce fresh restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 following a record amount of new infections today.

Speaking in Parliament today, Abela said these new measures will help Malta’s hospitals withstand surging cases and improve the country’s ability to vaccinate. He said up to 5,000 doses will be administered every day.

Today, Malta registered 510 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic landed on our shores in March.

Follow it live here.